InFocus: Domestic abuse on the increase during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Health and social service organizations are reporting a rise in domestic abuse during the COVID-19 lockdown, not only in the United States, but world wide.

All families have been getting used to spending much more time together. But some families are coping with the stresses of financial insecurity and possible health problems. And if they have a history of abuse, this new situation can make things at home more volatile.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be addressing the dangers of domestic abuse while being quarantined. We’ll be talking with Audra Winn, Clinical Director of Outpatient Services at the Gandara Center, which provides a number of counseling and health services–from anger management to addiction recovery, and programs for youth.

