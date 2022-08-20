CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted economies around the world.

Here in the United States, the economy is moving forward with an increase in employment and wages. But, prices for everything from consumer goods to housing, to energy, are also on the rise.

As the summer ends, people who are still struggling economically, especially in colder northern states, are concerned about how they’ll survive the winter.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with energy expert Michael Lynch, President of Strategic Energy and Economic Research about how the energy sector impacts our economy and your personal finances.

