CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Election 2022 is over and Massachusetts has a new administration at the Statehouse.

Massachusetts has their first elected woman governor. The Lieutenant Governor, also a woman, as well as attorney general, auditor, and treasurer, and all Democrats.

This week on 22News InFocus we’re discussing the midterm election results. Our guests are local political analysts Tony Cignoli and Paul Robbins, who will provide insight into what’s next for Massachusetts and the nation.

