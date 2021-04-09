InFocus: Environmental issues in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This week on 22News InFocus the topic is the environment and what’s being done to protect the land, water and air in our region.

In our first half hour we’ll be talking with Andrew Fisk, Executive Director for the Connecticut River Conservancy and learn about what that organization is doing to help protect the Connecticut River watershed.

In the second half we’ll be discussing the state’s new climate bill with Kathleen Theoharides, Secretary of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EOEEA). Last month Governor Charlie Baker signed a climate bill designed to expand the state’s commitment to energy conservation, increase renewable sources, and reducing carbon emissions and other types of pollution. It is also expected to create new business opportunities that will support the growing sustainable energy industry.

The Secretary will also be providing information about grants available to municipalities for environmental programs, and updating the outdoor recreational opportunities offered by the state.

Watch 22News InFocus this Sunday on 22News, beginning at noon.