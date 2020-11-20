InFocus: Eviction prevention support during the COVID-19 crisis

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP)–The temporary moratorium in Massachusetts on non-essential evictions and foreclosures expired on October 17, 2020.

Also in October, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced a 171-million dollar initiative designed to help tenants and landlords. Baker said the goal is to keep tenants in their homes and also ease the ongoing expenses of landlords.

As we move into the winter and a possible new surge of COVID -19 and related business shutdowns, people who are financially strapped are worried about losing their housing.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing tenant and homeowner rights, and programs available to help people facing eviction.

Below are some links to eviction and foreclosure prevention programs:

HOUSING CONSUMER EDUCATION CENTERS

MASSACHUSETTS DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

COVID-19 DHCD RENTAL AND MORTGAGE ASSISTANCE

WAYFINDERS

MY MASS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE AND RENTAL COUNSELING