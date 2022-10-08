CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Sunday marks the beginning of National Fire Prevention Week, commemorating 100 years of bringing fire safety initiatives to the public. This year’s campaign theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape™”.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll have a two part program talking about fire prevention and safety programs in Massachusetts with Massachusetts Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Captain Drew Piemonte from the Springfield Fire Department.

We’ll be discussing how firefighters are trained and the latest firefighting technology and get information on how to protect your property, and your life, from a fire disaster.

Watch 22News InFocus, Sunday at noon. If you miss any of the program, you can find it on our website at WWLP.com.