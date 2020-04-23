InFocus: Food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis

Breaking News
InFocus

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Food insecurity has always been an issue for low income families, but for some people, this national health crisis may be the first time they are struggling to find ways to feed their families.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is addressing this issue by finding ways to ensure food assistance continues to be provided safely to food-insecure household across the region.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking about the Food Bank’s efforts to support their member organizations, and learn about the many resources available for financially struggling individuals and families to get nutritious food during this crisis.

Watch 22News InFocus, Thursday, April 23 at 2pm, LIVE streaming at WWLP.com.

