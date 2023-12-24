CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–According to PROJECT BREAD, food insecurity in Massachusetts is on the rise, reaching the high numbers seen at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s estimated that over 21% of households across the state with children are facing food insecurity.

This week on 22News InFocus we’re looking at the issues surrounding food insecurity in our region with organizations that provide food programs and other support services for individuals and families in need.

Our guests will be representatives from The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Open Pantry Community Services, Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry, and the Valley Opportunity Council.

Watch 22News InFocus this Sunday at noon to learn about what’s being done to alleviate hunger in western Massachusetts.