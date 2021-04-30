InFocus: Gandara Center’s intensive foster care program

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – May is Foster Care Month. Right now, Massachusetts is looking for safe and supportive foster homes for children from diverse backgrounds.

In situations where parents are unable to care for children properly or put their lives in danger, they can be placed in foster care. According to a Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) report, at the end of Fiscal Year 2019 there were over 10,000 children in out-of-home placement statewide. The state first tries to place children with relatives, but when that is not an option, a child moves to foster care.

