CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– National Heart Health Month is observed in February as part of a national campaign to bring awareness to heart health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. The good news is there have been great advances in cardiac treatment and care leading to better recovery rates.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking about different types of heart diseases, prevention strategies, and diagnosis and treatment options available in our region.

In the first half hour, our guest will be Dr. Steven Weinsier, Chief of Cardiology at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. He will provide background on the various types of heart disease, as well as treatment options offered at their facility.

In the second half hour, the guests will be from Baystate Health. Dr. Amir Lotfi, Chief of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Siavash Saadat will discuss the latest advances in heart disease diagnosis, surgery and treatment offered throughout the Baystate Health system.

Watch 22News InFocus on Sunday, starting at noon.