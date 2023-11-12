SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–November is Children’s Grief Awareness Month.

At some point, all of us will experience the loss of a loved one, whether a family member, friend, or even a pet. And loss doesn’t have to be a physical death, it could be the loss of a job, home, divorce, or other life-changing event.

Studies are finding that the COVID-19 pandemic and current events involving violence are having impacts to the mental health and morale of children and teens as they try to deal with tragedy and loss.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking about how to help children, teens, and their caregivers as they navigate the grieving process with representatives of Rick’s Place, an organization that offers peer activities, school-based programs, and community outreach for grieving youth and their families.

