InFocus: Holyoke’s reponse to COVID-19 crisis

CHCOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Cities and towns across the country are working to keep their residents safe and communities vital during the COVID-19 crisis.

From supporting families and businesses facing economic hardships to providing healthcare, local governments are facing dilemmas that are draining their resources.

The City of Holyoke has been making efforts to be proactive in their efforts in confronting the health and socio-economic realities facing residents and businesses.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll talking with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse about what his administration and city departments are doing to keep the city running and ready to go back to work when this crisis is over.

Watch the interview Thursday at 2:30pm on 22News InFocus, LIVE streaming on WWLP.com