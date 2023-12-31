CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–According to the U-S Government Accountability Office, high interest rates and low housing and rental stock have lead to a housing crisis nation wide. Extremely low income households spend more than half of their income on housing.

In 1983 Massachusetts became a “right to shelter” state, the only one in the country. Governor Maura Healey issued a shelter cap this fall as shelters across the state became full, with waiting lists reaching into the hundreds.

This week on 22News InFocus, we’ll be discussing the ongoing housing crisis in the state and what’s being done to help individuals and families in our region.

On the program will be State Senator John Velis, a member of the legislature’s Joint Committee on Housing. Our other guests will be representatives from the following organizations dedicated to housing and other social service resources for persons struggling with homelessness and permanent housing issues:

Watch 22News InFocus Sunday at noon to learn about what's being done to quell the housing crisis across the state and in western Massachusetts.