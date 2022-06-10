CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Recent national events involving mass shootings are at the forefront of public safety conversations across the country.

While politicians, community leaders and medical organizations debate the issue, people who work with children and teens are facing another dilemma: kids struggling with fear and anxiety.

After the spotlight disappears and the memory of an event fades, the community where a tragic event happens still lives with the trauma for years.

This week on 22News InFocus we’re going to talk about how parents, teachers and caregivers can discuss the subject of violence with children and teens, and how to provide support to those who may be traumatized.

Watch 22News InFocus Sunday at noon.