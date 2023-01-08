CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New Year is the most popular time of the year to hit the “reset” button, an opportunity to set new goals and resolve to live a better life.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be looking at how to approach your resolutions and set realistic goals.

In the first half hour, our guest is Gina DiStefano, president of the DiStefano Group, which specializes in financial literacy, mental health, spiritual and relationship coaching, strategic branding, executive coaching, recruitment, retention, culture, and staff development. She’ll have insights on ways to organize your personal and professional life, and how to set and achieve goals.

During the second half, we’ll be talking with Cindy Colangione, program director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County. We will be discussing the importance of youth mentorship, the programs BBBS offers, and how adults can volunteer.

Watch 22News InFocus at noon on Sunday. If you miss any of the programs, you can watch them on our website at WWLP.com.