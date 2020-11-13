InFocus: Local programs and services for military veterans

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–November is National Veterans and Military Families month.

Across the country this week communities are honoring veterans at Veterans Day events. These celebrations have a different look due to Covid-19, but the love and support for the men and women who have served, and currently serve, in the military is still strong.

For some veterans, the trauma of war has left them struggling financially, physically and mentally.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be looking at two organizations in Western Massachusetts that provide many programs to address the issues that veterans and their families face.

In the first half hour we’ll be talking with Bruce Buckley, the Chief Executive Officer of SOLDIER ON.

Directly after, we’ll have a second InFocus program with Gumersindo Gomez, Executive Director of the WESTERN MASS BI-LINGUAL VETERANS OUTREACH CENTER.

You can watch 22News InFocus this Sunday beginning at noon. And if you miss it, you’ll find it on our website at WWLP.com.