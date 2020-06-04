InFocus: Maintaining children’s health and well being during the COVID-19 crisis.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in everyone’s daily routines.

Personal health care routines, such as annual exams, screenings and vaccinations, have taken a back seat as people are hesitant to go to medical facilities out of fear of contracting the virus.

To avoid outbreaks of vaccine preventable diseases and to keep children’s health protected, well child medical visits are essential.

Tonight on 22News InFocus we’re going to be discussing ways parents and guardians of children can maintain their children’s preventive and non-emergency health care with Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of General Pediatrics at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

Watch 22News InFocus tonight at 7:50pm, LIVE streaming on WWLP.com