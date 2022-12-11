CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays are supposed to be a fun and joyous time but for some, the stress and over stimulation can trigger anxiety and depression.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll have two half hour programs that address how to manage holiday stress with two local mental health care organizations that provide programs and services to both adults and children.

In the first half we’ll be discussing maintaining sobriety for those in recovery with Enrique Vargas Gonzalez, an outpatient psychotherapist at the Gándara Center.

In the second half, we’ll look at how to make the holidays less stressful for children, who may become anxious and over excited, with Christy O’Brien, program director of the Center for Human Development’s Community Behavioral Health Center.

Watch 22News InFocus Sunday at noon. If you miss any of the program, you can watch it here on WWLP.com.