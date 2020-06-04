InFocus: March of Dimes provides supports to babies and mothers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–The March of Dimes has provided medical support for millions of babies and their mothers for 80-years. During the COVID-19 health crisis, their services are needed more than ever.

This month the March of Dimes will be holding its annual national fundraiser, MARCH FOR BABIES, but there will be changes to how that event will happen.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with Stephen Sycks, Senior Development Manager for the March of Dimes Boston-New England region. He’ll provide us information on how you can support the essential programs and services that help new mothers and newborn babies in our region.

