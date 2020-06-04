Breaking News
Car flipped over in crash on Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield; roadway closed

InFocus: March of Dimes provides supports to babies and mothers

InFocus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–The March of Dimes has provided medical support for millions of babies and their mothers for 80-years. During the COVID-19 health crisis, their services are needed more than ever.

This month the March of Dimes will be holding its annual national fundraiser, MARCH FOR BABIES, but there will be changes to how that event will happen.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with Stephen Sycks, Senior Development Manager for the March of Dimes Boston-New England region. He’ll provide us information on how you can support the essential programs and services that help new mothers and newborn babies in our region.

Watch 22News InFocus, Thursday, June 4 at 7:15pm, LIVE streaming on WWLP.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today