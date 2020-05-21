InFocus: Mass legislature COVID-19 response, veterans services

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Governors and state legislatures across the country, including here in Massachusetts, are implementing plans to reopen their states and finding ways to boost their economies, while still providing protections against COVID-19.

But, the business of the state must continue. This week a special election was held for the Second Hampden & Hampshire Senate District to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Senator Donald Humason, who is now the Mayor of Westfield. The state budget needs to be completed, and state services still must be provided.

This week on 22News InFocus, we’ll be talking with State Representative John Velis about the what’s going on at the statehouse, and what’s being done to provide support to veterans during this national health crisis.

Watch 22News InFocus, Thursday at 2pm, LIVE streaming on WWLP.com