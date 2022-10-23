CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year and that 50-percent of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75-percent by age 24.

This week on 22News InFocus we’re taking a look at mental illness and substance abuse in our region and discussing the many treatment options available. On the program will be representatives from MiraVista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke and the Gandara Center.

Both organizations offer multiple services for both mental health and substance abuse across the state including in-patient and out-patient programs for adults and youth, various therapy modalities, and social services.

Watch 22News InFocus this Sunday at noon. If you miss any of the program you’ll find it on our website at WWLP.com.