InFocus: Mental wellness practices during COVID-19

CHCIOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–It’s been a month since Governor Baker declared a state of emergency in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.



Since then, many people have lost their jobs or have to stay home with children. Some are struggling financially. And the constant fear of contracting the disease has seen an increase in another health issue: panic and anxiety attacks.



Now more than ever people need to learn how to recognize the symptoms of mental health issues in others and in themselves, and learn coping skills.

This week on 22News InFocus, we’ll be talking with a representative from MHA, Inc. who will be providing guidance on best practices for mental wellness.

You can watch 22News InFocus Thursday at 1:50pm, LIVE streaming on our website at WWLP.com.