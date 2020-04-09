Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

InFocus: Mental wellness practices during COVID-19

InFocus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHCIOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–It’s been a month since Governor Baker declared a state of emergency in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.


Since then, many people have lost their jobs or have to stay home with children. Some are struggling financially. And the constant fear of contracting the disease has seen an increase in another health issue: panic and anxiety attacks.


Now more than ever people need to learn how to recognize the symptoms of mental health issues in others and in themselves, and learn coping skills.

This week on 22News InFocus, we’ll be talking with a representative from MHA, Inc. who will be providing guidance on best practices for mental wellness.

You can watch 22News InFocus Thursday at 1:50pm, LIVE streaming on our website at WWLP.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today