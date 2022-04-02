CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re now two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting health and economic consequences continue to reverberate around the world.

The disruption to our everyday lives, and ultimately, the global economy, could not have been predicted in the early days of the pandemic. Despite all that has happened, small advances to recovery are being made. Recent events in Ukraine though, has brought another international crisis to the forefront that is causing stock markets to fluctuate and impact world trade.

This week on 22News InFocus we’re going to look at how the United States and the global community continues to respond to the many factors that influence our economies. Our guest is financial advisor Mark Teed, the Senior Vice President of Investments at Raymond James.

Watch 22News InFocus Sunday at noon.