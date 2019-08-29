Breaking News
Juvenile charged with murder in connection with Abbe Avenue homicide in Springfield
1  of  2
Watch Live
22News InFocus 1:50 p.m. – November Election Preview TRACK: Hurricane Dorian aims for U.S.

InFocus: November election preview

InFocus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Infocus graphic_771237

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Election day is two months away, and 22News is working for you to help you be prepared before heading to the voting booth on Tuesday, November 5.

Watch Live at 1:50 p.m.

There are no state or federal races, but most local municipalities have elections: from mayor to city and town council, to school committee.

Today on 22News InFocus we’ll be looking at some of the mayoral races, the political climate both locally and nationally, and what you need to know before you vote.

Watch 22News InFocus today at 1:50 p.m. LIVE streaming on WWLP.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet