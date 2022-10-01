CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, the annual campaign created in 1985 to increase awareness of the disease.

While both men and women can be diagnosed with the disease, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This week on 22News InFocus we will have 2 programs discussing prevention, diagnosis, and the latest treatment options available for breast cancer. In the first half hour we’ll be learning about the Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. In the second half we’ll be talking about what breast cancer treatments are available through Baystate Health, and this year’s Rays of Hope Walk and Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer.

