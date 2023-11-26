CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), opioid-related overdose deaths in the state continue to be a public health issue.

There were 2,357 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in 2022. In the first 3 months of this year, there were 522 opioid-related deaths. A national opioid crisis brought to light the overprescribing of painkillers, leading to lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies and corporate pharmacies.

This week on 22News InFocus we’re looking into the efforts of the Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and the North Quabbin Region to help reduce the number of deaths from opioids and support people in recovery from addiction.

This week’s guests are Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan, co-chair of the Opioid Task Force, and Liz Whynott, Director of Harm Reduction Services with Tapestry Health.