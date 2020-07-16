InFocus: Opposition to the Massachusetts End of Life Options Act.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–For over ten years, the Massachusetts legislature has been considering a law that would authorize medical aid in dying as an end-of-life care option. The most recent bill is known as the Massachusetts End of Life Options Act.

Currently, nine states and Washington D.C. have statutes that legalize physician assisted death.

Supporters say that it would help a terminally ill patient make an informed decision about how to end their life. Opponents of the measure are concerned about possible abuses of the law, as well as the social and moral issues surrounding the sanctity of life.

This week on 22News InFocus we will have two half hour programs addressing both sides of this issue. Representing the opposition will be Andrew Beckwith, President of the Massachusetts Family Institute.

