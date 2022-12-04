CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 2023 is only 4 weeks away and people will begin thinking about News Years Resolutions.

While the most popular resolutions are to improve physical and mental health, financial advisors want you to consider your financial health as well.

This week on 22News InFocus we have a two part program that addresses the need for financial literacy, ways to create a plan to get out of debt, and start saving. We’ll also look at the nation’s economy and how financial markets are impacting your investments and retirement nest egg.

Our guests will be Gordon Oliver, Director of Business Development at Cambridge Credit Counseling, and Mark Teed, Senior Vice President of Investments at Raymond James.

If you need some ideas and guidance to help improve your personal finances, watch 22News InFocus, Sunday at noon. If you miss any of the program you can find it on our website at WWLP.com