CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Just like thousands of employers across the country, Fire and Police Departments are struggling to fill positions.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be looking at how police and fire departments in our state are working to fill their rosters and support their communities.

In the first half hour the guests are Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper and Amherst Police Chief Scott Livingstone. They’ll be discussing policing within their communities, the issues their departments are facing, and what they’re doing to recruit people to join their forces.

The second half hour will be focused on fire departments. Our guest is Shrewsbury Fire Chief Jim Vouna, who is also the President of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts. He’ll provide insight into the changing roles of firefighters, and the challenges of finding candidates to fill positions for these demanding jobs.

