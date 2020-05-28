InFocus: Providing secure housing and other emergency relief during COVID-19 crisis

CHICOPEE, Mass.(WWLP)– In April, Governor Baker approved a bill that suspended certain evictions and foreclosures in Massachusetts. The law is expected to remain in effect until either August 18, 2020 or when Baker lifts the COVID-19 emergency declaration.

For people who aren’t working or are having financial difficulties, losing their housing is a frightening possibility. Many families may also be having trouble paying other bills including utilities, and having to make decisions about buying food and medicines.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing housing insecurity and other issues facing people who are struggling financially in our region during this national health crisis with Steve Huntley, Executive Director of the Valley Opportunity Council (VOC). The VOC is a social services organization that provides housing, food and fuel assistance as well as educational programs for adults and youth.

