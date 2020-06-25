InFocus: Regional COVID-19 update

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–This week Governor Charlie Baker announced more business re-opening opportunities as part of the state’s four phase opening plan. There are still many safety protocols involved in each phase.

Recent reports from the Department of Public Health and hospitals are showing a decrease in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. But, can Massachusetts maintain this flattening of the curve?

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing the current COVID-19 situation in our region. We’ll be talking with Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center.

