InFocus: School reopening guidelines

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Governor Baker and state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced guidelines for reopening schools this fall.

The state has provided health and safety requirements to prevent COVID-19 while giving superintendents flexibility to create protocols that will fit the needs of their students and staff.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with Daniel Warwick, Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools. The largest school district in our region has some 26-thousand students, over 4-thousand employees, and more than 60 schools. And like most urban school districts, there is a diverse mix of students and personnel.

