CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Strokes are a leading cause of death and long term disability in the United States, especially among people over age 65.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, there are more than 800-thousand strokes reported annually nationwide.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month and this week on 22News InFocus we’ll be learning about the different types of strokes, how they are diagnosed and treated, and recovery and aftercare options.

If you miss any of the program, you can watch it above to get more information on the prevention and treatment of strokes and the resources and services available for patients and caregivers in our region.