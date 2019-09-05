Breaking News
Man charged with murder in Enfield
InFocus: Suicide prevention week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday, September 8 marks the start of NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION WEEK.

Suicide is a growing health concern across the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the country, claiming the lives of over 47-thousand people.

Today on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking about what is causing the rise in suicides. We’ll also learn how to identify when someone is in crisis… and the resources available to get help.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE at 1-800-273-TALK or
1-800-273-8255

Learn more about suicide prevention:

