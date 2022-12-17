CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- During the height of the COVID pandemic, thousands of Americans found themselves unemployed. Now that the economy is getting back on track, employers are looking to fill many vacant positions.

For persons with disabilities looking for a job can be stressful. This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with Jeannine Pavlak, CEO of NEBA, an organization that helps persons with disabilities and other barriers find employment.

Watch 22News InFocus Sunday at noon to learn more about the programs and services offered by NEBA. If you miss it, you can watch it in the video player above.