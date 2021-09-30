InFocus: Survivor Journeys offers programs for people who have recovered from cancer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Thousands of people every year get a clean bill of health after undergoing cancer treatments.

If you or anyone you know has recovered from cancer, you know that more than the physical body has been impacted. A patient’s entire wellbeing may change, including their relationships with family, friends, and co-workers. Living with the anxiety of cancer possibly returning, some people may also may continue to suffer mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

That’s where SURVIVOR JOURNEYS comes in. Survivor Journeys is a non-profit organization that provides emotional and other support services for cancer survivors and their care givers.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be learning about this organization and the programs available for patients as they create a new life after cancer.

Watch 22News InFocus Sunday at 12:30pm.