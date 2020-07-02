InFocus: Teachers union reaction to state’s school reopening guidelines

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has unveiled their guidelines for reopening schools this fall.

There are directives concerning health and safety that must be met, but it leaves open room for Superintendents to create specialized learning plans to meet their district and students needs. Teachers and parents have their concerns as well.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing the ideas teachers have for planning the reopening of schools with Merrie Najimy, President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

Watch the program Thursday, LIVE streaming on WWLP.com at 7:45pm.

