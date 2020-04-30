InFocus: Text 413Families program providing support for homeschooling children

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– With the closures of schools and early education centers due to the COVID-19 crisis, parents and teachers are looking for resources to support teaching and learning at home.

Schools are helping by providing curriculum guidance, computers, and classroom conferencing.

But not all learning or teaching can be done by computer.There are plenty of ideas that parents can find online, but many are looking for resources within their communities

One local resource is Text 413Families. The program provides important, timely information with 2-3 text messages per week, that includes free resources and activities, and gift card giveaways for families.

We’ll be talking with Chrissy Howard, the manager of the Reading Success by Fourth Grade program, who will explain what resources are available, and how families can sign up for the program.

Watch 22News InFocus, Thurday, April 30 at 2:40pm, LIVE streaming on WWLP.com to find out how this texting program can help make home learning easier and fun.