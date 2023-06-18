CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– On March 10, 2020, then Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency, giving the state more flexibility to respond to the Coronavirus outbreak.

After three years, President Biden ended the national emergency, with regulations officially ending in May here in Massachusetts.

But COVID-19 is not gone and the impact to peoples’ health and the economy continues.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be looking at those impacts here in western Massachusetts and what’s being done to keep the public informed and safe. Our guests will be representatives from the Public Health Institute of Western Mass, and a doctor from Baystate Health who specializes in infectious diseases.

Watch 22News InFocus Sunday at noon. If you miss any of the program, you can watch it on our website at WWLP.com.