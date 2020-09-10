InFocus: Updated report on COVID-19 in our region

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now a full six months into the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Western Massachusetts has seen the full impact with school and business closings, and thousands of people infected, and loss of life.

This week on 22News InFocus we’re going to look at where we are in the recovery process in our region, and what we can expect moving into the winter season.

Our guest will be Dr. Mark Keroack, President and CEO of Baystate Health. He is also trained in internal medicine and infectious diseases. He has been a central contributor to the region’s response plan to COVID-19.