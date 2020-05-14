InFocus: Veteran support services during COVID-19 crisis

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–The COVID-19 crisis has directly impacted our military veterans.

Dozens have been infected and died at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke. Others suffer from physical and mental illnesses, are homeless, or have limited incomes.

Every city and town in Massachusetts is required to have a Veteran Services Officer. Their job is to provide support and resources to veterans within their communities.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with Steven Connor, Director for the Central Hampshire Veterans’ Services, and find out what’s being done locally to help veterans in need.

