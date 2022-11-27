CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The members of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition have created a new organization with a new name, mission, and focus: the Veterans Advocacy Coalition.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with two members of the newly formed coalition both of whom have served as administrators at the Soldiers’ Home at Holyoke. Paul Barabani is a former Superintendent and John Paradis served as Deputy Superintendent.

They provided an overview of the coalition and why it’s needed. They’ll share information on the current situation at both the state’s Soldiers’ Homes in Holyoke and Chelsea, and what changes are needed to improve wellness and safety issues. They also discussed the mission of the coalition and how they plan to address the needs of veterans across the state.

22News InFocus airs Sunday at noon.