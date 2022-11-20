CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – November is National Veterans and Military Families Month when the nation recognizes the roles and issues surrounding veterans, active military, and their families.

This week on 22News InFocus, two local organizations that provide support services and programs in our region discussed employment, housing, and health issues facing veterans, and the agencies they partner with to bring those services to vets in western Massachusetts.

Gumersindo Gomez, Executive Director of the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Massachusetts, and Bruce Buckley, CEO of Soldier On shared details of the support they offer.

