InFocus: West Springfield Park Ave/Park Street redesign project

(WWLP) – West Springfield received a $200,000 grant from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to hire a transportation engineering firm to redesign Park Avenue and Park Street between the North End rotary and Elm Street.

It’s part of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Complete Streets initiative to make the streets safe and accessible to everyone.

Today on 22News InFocus we discussed the project’s details, including the importance of including spaces along the corridor for pedestrians and bicyclists, and connectivity to other roads and bike trails.

  • Park Street and Elm Street
  • Park Street Crosswalks
  • Park Street Travel Lanes

