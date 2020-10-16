Special edition of 22News InFocus: YES on Ballot question #1

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–22News, your local Election Headquarters, will be broadcasting a special edition of 22News InFocus on Ballot Question #1-Right to Repair.

In 20-12 Massachusetts voters approved a referendum known as RIGHT TO REPAIR. That law guarantees that independent repair shops have the same access as auto dealerships to the vehicle computer information used for diagnosis and repair.

An updated version is on the ballot again in November. This proposed law would require that motor vehicle owners and independent repair facilities be provided with expanded access to mechanical data related to vehicle maintenance and repair.

A YES VOTE would provide motor vehicle owners and independent repair facilities with expanded access to wirelessly transmitted mechanical data related to their vehicles’ maintenance and repair.

A NO VOTE would make no change in the law governing access to vehicles’ wirelessly transmitted mechanical data.

This week on 22News InFocus we will have two separate half hour programs dedicated to Ballot Question One-RIGHT TO REPAIR.

In the first half hour our guest is Tommy Hickey, Director of the Massachusetts Right to Repair Coalition, or YES on 1.

In the second half hour, we will have Conor Yunits, spokesperson for the Coalition for Safe and Secure Data, or NO on 1.

22News is working for you by providing the information you need to know to help make your decision on Ballot Question #1. Watch 22News InFocus Sunday, October 18 beginning at noon.

Learn more about Ballot Question #1 and other Massachusetts election information on the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website.