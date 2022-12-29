CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With year’s end fast approaching, it’s time to for many to consider their New Year’s Resolutions, and a popular one every year is quitting smoking. The latest data from the American Lung Association shows that 11-percent of Massachusetts residents smoke.

That is actually a decrease from 13.4-percent in 2018, which was an all-time low for the state. Despite that tobacco use still causes 93-hundred deaths a year in Massachusetts. If you are trying to quit there are a wealth of resources.

The state has it’s own smoking cessation program just call 1-800-QUIT-NOW to connect with a quit coach for free. They also have online help and strategies to curb cravings, handle stress, and tackle relapses.

Remember, quitting is a journey and it is possible. Since 2002 more people have successfully quit smoking in the U.S. than the number who smoke right now according to the CDC.

Experts emphasize that switching to cigars, smokeless tobacco, or e-cigarettes are not safer alternatives. You are simply trading one damaging nicotine addiction for another.