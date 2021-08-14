Injured goose makes full recovery, rejoins his devout mate in the wild

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI) ─ An injured Canada goose, whose love story went viral last month, was recently released into the waiting wings of his mate after making a full recovery.

The New England Wildlife Centers Cape Cod Branch took the goose, which staff members named Arnold, in after noticing his foot was badly damaged.

The wildlife hospital ultimately determined Arnold would need to undergo surgery to repair it.

But not without a surprise visit from his mate, which staff members named Amelia.

The morning of Arnold’s surgery, staff members heard a faint tapping at the door and noticed Amelia was trying to get inside.

Amelia waited for Arnold at the door until after the surgery, when staff members let him recover by the door next to her.

Her devotion for Arnold throughout his recovery never faded.

Amelia visited Arnold at the wildlife hospital daily, occasionally sharing meals with him.

After recovering for a month at the wildlife hospital and a nerve-wracking bandage removal, Arnold was given a clean bill of health. He rejoined Amelia in the wild on Thursday.

Almost immediately, the two took off for a swim together in the nearby pond where they both live.

“We are not sure what they will do next, but we are so happy that they have the opportunity to do it together,” the wildlife hospital posted on its Facebook page. “Arnold’s foot has healed well and today we got to see him both fly and swim. We are confident that he will have no trouble keeping up with his partner Amelia.”

Arnold and Amelia’s love story went viral soon after the wildlife hospital shared it on its Facebook page, and even caught the attention of CBS Evening News, which featured the love birds during its “On the Road” segment.

The wildlife hospital is also selling limited-edition t-shirts that feature the geese and read “Honk if you love Arnold!” All of the proceeds are going directly toward the New England Wildlife Centers.

Anyone interested in donating to the wildlife center to help other animals like Arnold can do so by clicking here.