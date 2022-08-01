MONTEREY, Mass. (WWLP) – At 1:41 p.m., an injured person was rescued from Lake Garfield off of Eaton Road.

The Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad, Inc. and the Monterey Fire Department were called to the incident.

Rescue 179 started providing patient care as soon as they arrived. The patient was transferred from the Rescue Boat to an ambulance at the Town Beach on Tyringham Road due to the patient’s poor access.

According to the Monterey Fire Department, the patient was sent to Fairview Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.