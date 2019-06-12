Insurance that could help when traveling this summer

(WWLP) – Summer is a popular time to get away on vacation, but there’s a possibility that the trip might have to be cut short due to an emergency.

One man who lives in West Springfield told 22News, he always gets travel insurance.

“Well worth it taking trip insurance,” said Michael from West Springfield. “You never now when you’re going to need it.”

Trip interruption insurance covers certain emergencies while on vacation – things like illness, weather, terrorism, or even death of a loved one. Trip interruption insurance costs an average of 4 to 10 percent of the total trip cost, and plans vary in their coverage.

“You do need to provide documentation as to why you are cancelling,” explained Sue Miller, a travel insurance agent. “It has to be a medical, bereavement, something like that.”

There is also “cancel for any reason” coverage. It allows you to cancel a trip and get your money back no questions asked. This costs about $130 per person for an all-inclusive trip, according to travel insurance agent Sue Miller.

If you plan on going on an adventurous vacation, you could get medical evacuation insurance. In the event you are injured, this would help cover the costs of getting emergency medical attention, for example, by a medical air ambulance.