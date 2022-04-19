(WWLP) – With Interest rates climbing, Americans are reexamining their financial health, one huge piece of your economic well-being is keeping track of your credit score.

Credit scores can range from 300 to 850 and rate how well you have handled debt in the past. Anything over 670 is considered good, the upper 700’s are very good.

Right now, the mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed loan is 5.15 percent. To land that rate, you generally have to have a score over 740.

Check your credit a few months before you plan to make a large investment, like taking on a mortgage.

To keep your score high, pay your bills on time and stay under 30 percent of your credit card limit.